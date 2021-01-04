51°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot on Jefferson Ave. Monday night; authorities responding
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Jefferson Ave. Monday night.
Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Ave. near N 23rd St. around 7 p.m.
Officials say at least one person was shot, though the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Severely injured owl recovered, released back into wild after LSU vet school's...
-
New completion date to be announced for Comite River Diversion Project in...
-
Gonzales family rings in the new year with annual bonfire tradition
-
Nursing homes residents get first dose of Moderna's COVID vaccine
-
Pharmacies inundated with calls Monday after LDH releases list of vaccine locations