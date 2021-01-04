51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person shot on Jefferson Ave. Monday night; authorities responding

By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Jefferson Ave. Monday night.

Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Ave. near N 23rd St. around 7 p.m.

Officials say at least one person was shot, though the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story.

