Person shot, killed self at BREC park Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE- Police said a person fatally shot themself at a BREC Park Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 12127 Longridge Park, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 8 a.m.

The name of the person was not released.

For help dealing with suicide:

BATON ROUGE Crisis Intervention Center



24 hours / 7 days



Baton Rouge

(225) 924-3900



Outside Baton Rouge

1-800-437-0303

(225) 437-0303