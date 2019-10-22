75°
Person shot, killed self at BREC park Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE- Police said a person fatally shot themself at a BREC Park Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at 12127 Longridge Park, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 8 a.m.
The name of the person was not released.
For help dealing with suicide:
Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center
24 hours / 7 days
Baton Rouge
(225) 924-3900
Outside Baton Rouge
1-800-437-0303
(225) 437-0303