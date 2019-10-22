75°
Person shot, killed self at BREC park Tuesday morning

Tuesday, October 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police said a person fatally shot themself at a BREC Park Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 12127 Longridge Park, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 8 a.m.

The name of the person was not released.

For help dealing with suicide: 

BATON ROUGE Crisis Intervention Center

Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center

24 hours / 7 days

Baton Rouge
(225) 924-3900

Outside Baton Rouge
1-800-437-0303
(225) 437-0303

