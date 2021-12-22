Person shot, killed by law enforcement in Pointe Coupee

FORDOCHE - State troopers are investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Louisiana State Police confirmed around 7 p.m. Wednesday that troopers were investigating the incident, which was reported on Cleveland Road in Fordoche. LSP said the shooting involved a Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputy and a Livonia police officer.

One person was shot and killed by law enforcement. No officers were hurt.

State Police is investigating, as is standard procedure for any shooting involving law enforcement.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.