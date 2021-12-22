46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot, killed by law enforcement in Pointe Coupee

2 hours 23 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, December 22 2021 Dec 22, 2021 December 22, 2021 7:07 PM December 22, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FORDOCHE - State troopers are investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Louisiana State Police confirmed around 7 p.m. Wednesday that troopers were investigating the incident, which was reported on Cleveland Road in Fordoche. LSP said the shooting involved a Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputy and a Livonia police officer.

One person was shot and killed by law enforcement. No officers were hurt.

State Police is investigating, as is standard procedure for any shooting involving law enforcement. 

Trending News

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days