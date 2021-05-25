Shooting reported at IHOP along Siegen Lane, 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting reported at a restaurant on Siegen Lane Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at an IHOP along Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, around noon Tuesday. Sources said a person was shot at the restaurant and ran outside.

Authorities said that victim appeared to be seriously hurt.

Officials said another victim, believed to have been hurt in the same shooting, was found farther down Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. That person's condition is unknown.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said it was responding to a car fire on Hidden Ridge Lane, which runs through a neighborhood a short distance from where the second victim was found. Fire officials said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a shooting, though it's unclear whether it was tied to the situation at IHOP.

This is a developing story.