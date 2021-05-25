85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting reported at IHOP along Siegen Lane, 2 people hurt

45 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 12:11 PM May 25, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting reported at a restaurant on Siegen Lane Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at an IHOP along Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, around noon Tuesday. Sources said a person was shot at the restaurant and ran outside.

Authorities said that victim appeared to be seriously hurt. 

Officials said another victim, believed to have been hurt in the same shooting, was found farther down Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. That person's condition is unknown.  

The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said it was responding to a car fire on Hidden Ridge Lane, which runs through a neighborhood a short distance from where the second victim was found. Fire officials said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a shooting, though it's unclear whether it was tied to the situation at IHOP.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days