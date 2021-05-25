Latest Weather Blog
Shooting reported at IHOP along Siegen Lane, 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting reported at a restaurant on Siegen Lane Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at an IHOP along Siegen Lane, near Honore Lane, around noon Tuesday. Sources said a person was shot at the restaurant and ran outside.
Authorities said that victim appeared to be seriously hurt.
Officials said another victim, believed to have been hurt in the same shooting, was found farther down Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. That person's condition is unknown.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department also said it was responding to a car fire on Hidden Ridge Lane, which runs through a neighborhood a short distance from where the second victim was found. Fire officials said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a shooting, though it's unclear whether it was tied to the situation at IHOP.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting reported at IHOP on Siegen Lane
-
NAACP, community leaders team up to fix BRPD corruption fallout for wrongfully...
-
Repeat flooders using lessons from 2016 as another recovery effort begins
-
Residents demanding for sooner flood relief that city-parish says will take time
-
State officials testing out litter abatement tool in Baton Rouge neighborhood