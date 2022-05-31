89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person shot in neighborhood off Staring Lane Monday night

Tuesday, May 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot late Monday night in a neighborhood along Staring Lane.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot on Bookerline Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. and later found about a block away. That person is expected to survive, police said.

No other details were immediately available. 

