Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

2 hours 29 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 9:07 AM August 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. 

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time. 

