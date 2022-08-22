88°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time.
