65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot in EBR neighborhood early Monday morning

51 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 8:07 AM April 18, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A person was seriously hurt in a reported shooting at an East Baton Rouge neighborhood early Monday morning. 

The gunfire was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Oaknolia Drive. Sources said the victim suffered serious injuries.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days