Person shot in EBR neighborhood early Monday morning
BAKER - A person was seriously hurt in a reported shooting at an East Baton Rouge neighborhood early Monday morning.
The gunfire was first reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Oaknolia Drive. Sources said the victim suffered serious injuries.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
