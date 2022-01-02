33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot by gunmen on four-wheelers while driving along Plank Road on New Year's Eve

21 hours 34 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, January 01 2022 Jan 1, 2022 January 01, 2022 10:34 PM January 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot while driving along Plank Road on New Year's Eve when several gunmen on four-wheelers started shooting at passing cars.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but officers have no idea why the suspects were shooting at the car and believe it was a random act of violence.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days