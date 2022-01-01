Person shot by gunmen on four-wheeler while driving along Plank Road on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot while driving along Plank Road on New Year's Eve when several gunmen on a four-wheeler started shooting at passing cars.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but officers have no idea why the suspects were shooting at the car and believe it was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000.