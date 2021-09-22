77°
Person serisouly hurt in motorcycle crash at edge of LSU's campus

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving a motorcycle at the border of LSU's campus late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and W Chimes Street. Authorities said one person appeared to be hurt.

This is a developing story.

