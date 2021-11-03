70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person seriously hurt after vehicle went off-road, flipped along highway in Gonzales

Wednesday, November 03 2021
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - One person was seriously hurt after a vehicle flipped along an Ascension Parish roadway Wednesday afternoon. 

Louisiana State Police said the driver went off-road at a curve and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn near Highway 44 and Don Lou Drive. 

State Police said the driver was partially ejected and critically injured. They appeared to be a teenager, police said. 

It was not immediately clear whether there was a passenger in the vehicle. 

No other details were immediately available. 

