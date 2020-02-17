Person rescued 6-year-old from mountain lion by punching it

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA - A 6-year-old girl was rescued from a 160-pound mountain lion thanks to a nearby adult who rushed in and punched the animal in the ribs.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Clara County, California. The child was walking with her parents in a group of six adults and four children when the mountain lion suddenly jumped out of the bushes and began to attack the child.

"It came out of the bushes and right about when it grabbed a hold of the girl and an adult pushed the mountain lion and it ran off," said MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger, Brad Pennington.

The girl was reportedly walking alongside three other children when the cat attacked. KGO reports one of the adults rescued the girl by punching the animal in the ribs.

"Right now she has minor injuries,” Pennington said. “A couple punctured wounds to her calf. She was also treated for minor first aid and then her parents took her to the hospital."

The child is expected to fully recover.

The park was packed with visitors that day, according to the park rangers, who said that the preserve was experiencing one of the busiest days of the season with around 300 cars filling the parking lot.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene and the preserve was closed until further notice.