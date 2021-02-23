66°
Latest Weather Blog
Child dead after crash on old bridge, at least 15 vehicles involved in pile-up
BATON ROUGE - A teen is dead after a massive pile-up on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning.
The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on US 190 in the lanes heading into East Baton Rouge. State Police said the crash involved at least 15 vehicles, including several large trucks.
Shortly after the wreck, officials said one person was airlifted and another person was left trapped. Hours later, police confirmed that a 13-year-old girl had died.
Officials have shut down the highway between LA 1 and US 61.
For traffic advisories throughout the day, watch WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, and follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: Formally Black high schools have stories to share
-
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash & congestion on I-10 East from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
-
Louisiana native, St. Jude spokesperson prepares for space flight
-
Tickets for this year's Saint Jude dream home giveaway are now on...
-
The latest on Amazon Warehouse plans for former Cortana Mall
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida