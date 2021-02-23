66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child dead after crash on old bridge, at least 15 vehicles involved in pile-up

3 hours 17 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 8:07 AM February 23, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teen is dead after a massive pile-up on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on US 190 in the lanes heading into East Baton Rouge. State Police said the crash involved at least 15 vehicles, including several large trucks. 

Shortly after the wreck, officials said one person was airlifted and another person was left trapped. Hours later, police confirmed that a 13-year-old girl had died.

Officials have shut down the highway between LA 1 and US 61.

For traffic advisories throughout the day, watch WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, and follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days