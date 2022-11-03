Person reportedly struck by car on LSU's campus, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hit by a car near LSU's vet school late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Skip Bertman Drive, just off River Road. Sources told WBRZ the person hit was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.