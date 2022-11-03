76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person reportedly struck by car on LSU's campus, taken to hospital

1 hour 20 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 5:31 PM November 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hit by a car near LSU's vet school late Thursday afternoon. 

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Skip Bertman Drive, just off River Road. Sources told WBRZ the person hit was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries at this time. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days