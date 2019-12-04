47°
Person reportedly shot in the shoulder after drive-by shooting in Plaquemine

3 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in Plaquemine Wednesday night. Sources tell WBRZ one person has been shot in the shoulder and taken to a Baton Rouge Hospital.

Plaquemine police responded around 7:15 p.m. at 58800 block of Captain TT Harris St. near Harleaux St. Authorities identified the victim as Blake Lee. Lee told authorities he and another person were chased by a car driving by.

At least eight shots hit a home nearby with three other adults and children inside. Authorities have not reported any other injuries.

The Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

