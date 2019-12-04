52°
Latest Weather Blog
Person reportedly shot in chest in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in Plaquemine Wednesday night. Sources tell WBRZ one person has been shot in the chest.
Emergency crews responded around 7:15 p.m. at 58800 block of Captain TT Harris St. near Harleaux St.
Plaquemine police are on the scene.
Details are limited at this time. A News 2 crew is heading to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'He would have loved this': Family plants Tiger Stadium turf over LSU...
-
Dutchtown High teacher arrested after investigation into report of inappropriate interaction with...
-
Three injured in accident at Nicholson and Bluebonnet, two in critical condition
-
John Schneider interview
-
Ascension authorities searching for two after botched ATM theft