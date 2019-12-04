52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person reportedly shot in chest in Plaquemine

Wednesday, December 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in Plaquemine Wednesday night. Sources tell WBRZ one person has been shot in the chest.

Emergency crews responded around 7:15 p.m. at 58800 block of Captain TT Harris St. near Harleaux St.

Plaquemine police are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. A News 2 crew is heading to the scene.

