Person killed in fiery Livingston Parish crash; identity yet to be determined

INDEPENDENCE - A fiery, single-vehicle crash took one life early Friday morning in Independence.

Louisiana State Troopers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, on LA 40.

Investigators believe the 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling east on LA 40 and overturned upon attempting to exit.

The pickup collided with a tree and became engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials are working to determine the identity of the driver as the body was severely burned.

This is an ongoing investigation.