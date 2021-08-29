75°
Man, 60, killed after tree fell through home, first storm-related death reported in La.

1 hour 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 9:06 PM August 29, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died after tree was fell through his home Sunday. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a person was killed sometime around 8:30 p.m.. The incident was reported around LA 621 in Ascension Parish. 

The Department of Health said Sunday night that the victim was a 60-year-old man.

Watch live coverage on WBRZ

The death is the first reported in the capital region as Hurricane Ida makes its way through southeast Louisiana. 

