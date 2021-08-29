Man, 60, killed after tree fell through home, first storm-related death reported in La.

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died after tree was fell through his home Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a person was killed sometime around 8:30 p.m.. The incident was reported around LA 621 in Ascension Parish.

The Department of Health said Sunday night that the victim was a 60-year-old man.

The death is the first reported in the capital region as Hurricane Ida makes its way through southeast Louisiana.