Person killed after vehicle careened off bridge along Central Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A person died early Monday morning after a vehicle went off a bridge along an East Baton Rouge highway.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it appeared one person, a man, was inside the vehicle and died at the scene.
That victim has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.
