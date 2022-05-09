72°
Person killed after vehicle careened off bridge along Central Thruway

Monday, May 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person died early Monday morning after a vehicle went off a bridge along an East Baton Rouge highway. 

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it appeared one person, a man, was inside the vehicle and died at the scene. 

That victim has not been identified at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

