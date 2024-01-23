65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 68, injured during cold snap house fire dies from injuries, BR fire officials say

1 hour 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 1:33 PM January 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge fire officials said Tuesday that a 68-year-old man injured during a fire started by a space heater last week has died of his injuries.

Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill said Jesse Allen died Tuesday after being found in a home at 5447 Byron St. on Jan. 16. The fire broke out while Baton Rouge suffered through temperature readings in the teens and low 20s.

"Regrettably, the occupant who suffered second- and third-degree burns during the incident has passed away today due to their injuries," Hill said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss."

After the fire, investigators said a space heater too close to flammable material started the blaze. Eight others in the home were displaced. 

Trending News

The home was about a block from the intersection of Evangeline Street and McClelland Drive. When crews arrived, they found eight of the house's nine residents outside and had to enter the home to find Allen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days