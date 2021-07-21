81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person in wheelchair sustains injuries in Tuesday traffic incident

1 hour 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 21 2021 Jul 21, 2021 July 21, 2021 8:24 AM July 21, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person in a wheelchair was struck during a traffic incident Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred near 10086 Florida Boulevard.

The wounded individual was taken to an area medical center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

