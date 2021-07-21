81°
Latest Weather Blog
Person in wheelchair sustains injuries in Tuesday traffic incident
BATON ROUGE - A person in a wheelchair was struck during a traffic incident Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the incident occurred near 10086 Florida Boulevard.
The wounded individual was taken to an area medical center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override
-
Fully vaccinated COVID patient still supports getting the shot
-
New cemetery faces one last hurdle, neighborhood fears flooding if passed
-
WATCH: Historic veto session interrupted by protesters inside State Capitol
-
BREC requiring masks for unvaccinated visitors at indoor facilities as COVID cases...