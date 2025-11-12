43°
Person in custody following situation at Port Allen apartment complex
PORT ALLEN - Port Allen Police tell News 2 they have a suspect in custody following a standoff at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
This happened at the Katherine Square Apartments on South 14th Street in Port Allen. Details about what the person was wanted for were not immediately available. Port Allen Police also have not released the identity of the suspect. A News 2 Crews is on scene gathering details.
#BREAKING one person detained after police standoff at Port Allen apartment complex. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/k99sqtLJsq— BrettBuffingtonWBRZ (@BrettBuffington) May 25, 2016
News 2 contacted the Port Allen Police Department Tuesday night, but our calls have not been returned.
