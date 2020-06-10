Person in Arizona wins $410 Mega Millions jackpot

ARIZONA- One person in Arizona paid $2 for a Mega Millions ticket and won the entire $410 million jackpot.

The mystery millionaire is the first person in the state to win the Mega Millions jackpot, which is worth about $316.8 million in cash.

This lucky winner's ticket matched all six numbers, including a "golden Megaball," which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by two.

There were 13 other tickets that matched the first five balls. Nine of those tickets are worth $1 million and four others are worth $2 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 47 states where it is offered.

Another mystery millionaire won the jackpot earlier this year in New Jersey, which was a $202 million jackpot.

The jackpot will reset on Friday to $20 million.