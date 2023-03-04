72°
Person hurt in shooting at apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard early Saturday
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot on Lobdell Boulevard overnight.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Lobdell, not far from Greenwell Springs Road.
One victim was hurt and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Their current condition is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
