Person shot to death at Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed by gunfire Tuesday at an apartment complex along Burbank Drive, just minutes from LSU.
The shooting was first reported just before 1:30 p.m. at The Oliver apartments. Sources told WBRZ one person was struck and killed at the complex.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
