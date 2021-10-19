79°
Person shot to death at Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU

36 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, October 19 2021 Oct 19, 2021 October 19, 2021 1:39 PM October 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed by gunfire Tuesday at an apartment complex along Burbank Drive, just minutes from LSU. 

The shooting was first reported just before 1:30 p.m. at The Oliver apartments. Sources told WBRZ one person was struck and killed at the complex.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

