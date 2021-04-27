83°
Person hit, killed by train at Denham Springs railroad crossing Tuesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday evening at a railroad crossing off of Florida Boulevard.
Authorities said a person was hit by a train at the Summers Street crossing after 5:45 Tuesday.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
