Person hit, killed by train at Denham Springs railroad crossing Tuesday

1 hour 40 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 27 2021 Apr 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 6:05 PM April 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday evening at a railroad crossing off of Florida Boulevard.

Authorities said a person was hit by a train at the Summers Street crossing before 5:45 Tuesday.

Authorities have not released any additional information. 

