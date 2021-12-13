Person freed from overturned vehicle in Walker, airlifted to Baton Rouge hospital

WALKER - First responders freed a person from an overturned vehicle in Livingston Parish and rushed them to a Baton Rouge hospital via helicopter late Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on John Lanier Road, north of Weiss Road. Sources told WBRZ the victim was trapped inside the vehicle after it flipped and had to be rescued.

That person was then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.