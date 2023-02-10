Latest Weather Blog
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; highway open after hours-long closure Friday
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies responded to a church after getting reports of a person who was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon.
The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot inside a car.
A large number of sheriff's deputies were seen blocking the highway, suggesting the shooting may have happened in the roadway. Law enforcement said Greenwell Springs Road would be closed for several hours between Frenchtown Road and Central city limits.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, law enforcement confirmed the highway was reopened but could not provide further details about the shooting.
This is a developing story.
