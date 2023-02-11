46°
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours

22 hours 18 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, February 10 2023 Feb 10, 2023 February 10, 2023 2:36 PM February 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. 

The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

A large number of sheriff's deputies were seen blocking the highway, suggesting the shooting may have happened in the roadway. Law enforcement closed Greenwell Springs Road for several hours between Frenchtown Road and Central city limits. 

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, law enforcement confirmed the highway was reopened but could not provide further details about the shooting.

