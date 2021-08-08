Person found shot inside car near Amite River

CLINTON - Deputies are investigating a body discovered inside a car along a highway Friday morning.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 5:30 a.m. on LA 10, just west of the Amite River. The sheriff's office said a man was found dead in the car. The person had been shot, sheriff's deputies said.

The person was identified as Lance T. Gilmore, 22, of Greensburg.

The death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.