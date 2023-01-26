51°
Male victim found shot at gas station on Hooper Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken to a hospital after authorities found them at a gas station on Hooper Road.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive.
Authorities then found the male victim in a vehicle around 0.3 miles away at the Chevron on Hooper Road, and he was last reported to be in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
