Male victim found shot at gas station on Hooper Road, taken to hospital in critical condition

57 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 26 2023 Jan 26, 2023 January 26, 2023 5:10 PM January 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken to a hospital after authorities found them at a gas station on Hooper Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive.

Authorities then found the male victim in a vehicle around 0.3 miles away at the Chevron on Hooper Road, and he was last reported to be in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

