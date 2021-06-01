Person found shot at College Dr. business Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken to the hospital after seeking help at a College Dr. business Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire on the busy thruway comes a day after a triple murder up the street where a one-year-old was among those killed. There is no indication the shootings are connected.

Police were called to a gas station at the corner of College Drive and Bennington Ave. after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon where one person was found shot. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, authorities said.