Person found dead off N. Ardenwood Drive Friday believed to have died from overdose, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person found dead off North Ardenwood Drive early Friday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the coroner was called to an address on Villa Ashley Drive for reports of a man down. Police later said the death was believed to have been caused by an overdose.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
