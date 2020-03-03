Person found dead in cab of burning 18-wheeler on Airline Hwy. late Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person died after being found inside the cab of a burning 18-wheeler late Monday night.

Fire fighters said they were called to a truck being on fire on Airline Hwy. near the Choctaw intersection shortly after 10 p.m.

A tanker truck hauling petroleum was ablaze. The truck had very little product left, firefighters surmised upon arrival, and began fighting the fire.

While dealing with the fire, the rescue crew found someone in the cab of the truck. The person was not responding, firefighters said.

Despite CPR and the efforts of paramedics, the person could not be resuscitated, the fire department said.

The name of person was not released.

Firefighters did not reveal what may have caused the fire.

