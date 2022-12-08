68°
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning.
Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
No other details were immediately available.
