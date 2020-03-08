70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person found dead body outside apartment complex off Corporate Blvd.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to an incident involving a dead body being found in a parking lot. 

A corpse was discovered outside in the parking lot of The Reserve at Cedar Lodge condominium complex located on Corporate Blvd.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

According to officials, the cause of death was a heart attack.

