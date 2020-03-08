70°
Latest Weather Blog
Person found dead body outside apartment complex off Corporate Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to an incident involving a dead body being found in a parking lot.
A corpse was discovered outside in the parking lot of The Reserve at Cedar Lodge condominium complex located on Corporate Blvd.
The victim's identity is unknown at this time.
According to officials, the cause of death was a heart attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Canes River Center precautions for coronavirus
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Livingston schools using new mobile tool amid flu season, coronavirus concerns
-
Couple jailed after 11-week-old baby hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
-
One dead after crash on O'Neal Lane
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win