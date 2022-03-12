51°
Person found dead after gunfire at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a midnight shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Southern University.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the Cadence apartment complex at the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.
Police responded to the apartment after reports of gunfire and found one person dead.
Authorities did not release information about the person's identity or if there were any suspects.
