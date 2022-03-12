51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person found dead after gunfire at apartments near Southern University

3 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, March 12 2022 Mar 12, 2022 March 12, 2022 9:53 AM March 12, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a midnight shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Southern University.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the Cadence apartment complex at the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.

Police responded to the apartment after reports of gunfire and found one person dead.

Trending News

Authorities did not release information about the person's identity or if there were any suspects.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days