Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning.

Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.