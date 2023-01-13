54°
Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. 

Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. The person's identity and cause of death were not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story. 

