77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least one dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110 South

45 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 3:49 PM April 13, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person died Wednesday after a vehicle burst into flames in the middle of a busy interstate Wednesday.

Video showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames around 3:30 p.m. near the North 22nd Street exit. An explosion was also caught on traffic cameras as firefighters put out the flames.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the scene, though police said it appeared no shots were fired.

The coroner's office was called to investigate the death. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days