At least one dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110 South

BATON ROUGE - At least one person died Wednesday after a vehicle burst into flames in the middle of a busy interstate Wednesday.

Video showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames around 3:30 p.m. near the North 22nd Street exit. An explosion was also caught on traffic cameras as firefighters put out the flames.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire at the scene, though police said it appeared no shots were fired.

The coroner's office was called to investigate the death.

This is a developing story.