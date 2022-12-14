58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person dead, 8 others hospitalized after reported tornado in St. Charles Parish

1 hour 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 3:57 PM December 14, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLONA - A woman died and eight others were taken to a hospital after a tornado touched down in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday afternoon, the third storm death reported since a major system began making its way through Louisiana late Tuesday night. 

Officials said the victim was found dead outside her home after the tornado passed through the Killona area Wednesday. Parish President Matthew Jewell had declared a state of emergency for the parish earlier that same afternoon. 

In a news conference, parish officials said eight others were taken to a hospital with injuries related to the twister. 

Two other storm deaths were reported in north Louisiana overnight, with a mother and child being killed after a tornado made its way through Caddo Parish. 

