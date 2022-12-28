Person dead after midday shooting in French Quarter

70°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A person was shot to death after what reportedly started as an argument in the French Quarter early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Toulouse Street. The New Orleans Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Witnesses told WWL-TV that shots were fired after the victim and the shooter got into an argument. The victim then reportedly went into a nearby business looking for help. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether police had identified a suspect in the shooting. 

