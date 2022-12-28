Person dead after midday shooting in French Quarter

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A person was shot to death after what reportedly started as an argument in the French Quarter early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Toulouse Street. The New Orleans Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told WWL-TV that shots were fired after the victim and the shooter got into an argument. The victim then reportedly went into a nearby business looking for help.

Witness says the victim was shot on Toulouse St., between Bourbon and Dauphine, then walked toward Bourbon before going into a business. That’s where paramedics found him. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/81ChyXqotZ — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) December 28, 2022

It wasn't immediately clear whether police had identified a suspect in the shooting.