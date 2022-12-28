Latest Weather Blog
Person dead after midday shooting in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS - A person was shot to death after what reportedly started as an argument in the French Quarter early Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Toulouse Street. The New Orleans Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told WWL-TV that shots were fired after the victim and the shooter got into an argument. The victim then reportedly went into a nearby business looking for help.
Witness says the victim was shot on Toulouse St., between Bourbon and Dauphine, then walked toward Bourbon before going into a business. That’s where paramedics found him. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/81ChyXqotZ— Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) December 28, 2022
Trending News
It wasn't immediately clear whether police had identified a suspect in the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University issues statement after student killed in New Orleans shooting
-
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
-
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
-
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
-
Child dead after being pulled from freezing water on Christmas Eve; coroner...