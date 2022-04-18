65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person dead, 5 hurt after SUV flips and hits pedestrians in New Orleans

1 hour 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 11:09 AM April 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - One person died and five others were hurt after a crash that left a pile of wreckage in front of a New Orleans home.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The New Orleans Police Department said the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was speeding the wrong way down Pauger Street near I-10.

As the SUV crossed the intersection of Pauger and North Miro Street, it collided head-on with another car. The Suburban overturned on impact and struck four pedestrians.

The driver of the Suburban fled the scene but was arrested soon after. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

One of the pedestrians is in critical condition. The other three are in stable condition, and the driver of the other vehicle involved is expected to be OK. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days