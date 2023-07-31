81°
Person badly hurt after structure collapse in BR following stormy weather

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was badly hurt in a structure collapse as severe weather passed through East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said they were called to 84 Lumber along S Choctaw Drive around 5 p.m. Monday, shortly after the Baton Rouge area was hit by strong winds and heavy rains.  One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, sources said. 

Photos showed what appeared to be a large metal canopy toppled over, blocking the train tracks that run along the property. 

This is a developing story. 

