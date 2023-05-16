Person attempting to avoid being taken into custody drives off, crashes while fleeing the scene

SLIDELL - Deputies took two people into custody during a traffic stop, one of whom attempted to flee the scene and crashed in the process.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy was taking an individual into custody after a traffic stop when another passenger in the vehicle drove off.

The passenger crashed the vehicle and was ejected. They were taken to a hospital following the crash and were later taken into custody.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found ski masks, burglary tools, three firearms, and various narcotics.