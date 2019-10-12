Person attempted to shoot police helicopter as it hovered above State Street late Friday night

BATON ROUGE – Tense moments unfolded on East State Street late Friday after a man fired a shot at a police helicopter as officers hovered overhead to investigate a disturbance.

East State Street was closed overnight and police in tactical gear blocked cars and residents from going down the street while a K9 officer participated in a search. Police were looking for the individual who may have fired the shot at the helicopter.

Police previously took someone into custody who matched the description of the man seen by officers hovering overhead, but were unsure if the man in custody was the exact person who fired the shots.

No one was hurt.

The suspect ran from the State Street area toward Dalrymple. Police said the person they intercepted matched the likeness of the individual they were chasing, but were unsure when they released updated information around midnight.

Police said the man in custody walked toward the first officers to arrive on scene, identified himself as a lawyer but was uncooperative – likely because of alcohol, police said.

Police told WBRZ, the helicopter was initially dispatched to fly above State Street to check on a “high disturbance.” The chopper hovered and shined a spotlight at a home and a man there fired a shot.

The initial call about the disturbance came around 11 p.m. Friday. By midnight, the scene was still very active.

The call came as late-night revelers walked the streets in the popular Northgate area of Baton Rouge near LSU’s campus. The city is packed with football fans and visitors ahead of Saturday’s LSU-Florida game.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz