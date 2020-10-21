78°
Person airlifted from I-12 after multiple crashes Wednesday; westbound lanes closed
ALBANY - A pair of crashes along the interstate east of Baton Rouge is causing major delays in both directions of I-12 Wednesday.
State police said the accidents prompted troopers to close westbound lanes of the interstate near the Albany exit shortly before 4:30 p.m..
LSP said the closure involved two separate accidents. At least one of them involved multiple vehicles. Two people were taken to a hospital in stable condition, including one who was transported by helicopter.
Though only one direction of I-12 has been closed at this time, both directions are experiencing major delays. Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA 43.
