Perkins Rowe to launch multi-million dollar redevelopment

BATON ROUGE- Perkins Rowe is set to embark on the property's first major redevelopment since opening nearly 11 years ago.

According to a release, the multi-million dollar investment will begin later this year and will include a variety of projects across the entire property.

“Lots of thought, anticipation, and planning have gone into what we are now ready to unveil,” stated Tommy Miller, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. “The result will not only modernize and beautify Perkins Rowe but it will also make us better able to satisfy our commitment to the local community and the arts.”

One of the most notable aspects of the redevelopment project will take place in Magnolia Park. Improvements to Magnolia Park will include the addition of a building focused on innovative food and beverage concepts, and more public space with gathering areas and game venues. The plan is to make the area more vibrant, according to the release.

Additional enhancements will include a renovation of the main Town Square, including a bandstand, water feature, and new seating areas. There will also be murals by local artists throughout the property.

Perkins Rowe is celebrating the announcement of the redevelopment by hosting an inaugural Food Truck Round Up Friday, March 9.