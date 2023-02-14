53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Perkins Rowe to launch multi-million dollar redevelopment

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 7:48 AM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Perkins Rowe is set to embark on the property's first major redevelopment since opening nearly 11 years ago.

According to a release, the multi-million dollar investment will begin later this year and will include a variety of projects across the entire property.

“Lots of thought, anticipation, and planning have gone into what we are now ready to unveil,” stated Tommy Miller, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. “The result will not only modernize and beautify Perkins Rowe but it will also make us better able to satisfy our commitment to the local community and the arts.”

One of the most notable aspects of the redevelopment project will take place in Magnolia Park.  Improvements to Magnolia Park will include the addition of a building focused on innovative food and beverage concepts, and more public space with gathering areas and game venues. The plan is to make the area more vibrant, according to the release.

Additional enhancements will include a renovation of the main Town Square, including a bandstand, water feature, and new seating areas. There will also be murals by local artists throughout the property.

Trending News

Perkins Rowe is celebrating the announcement of the redevelopment by hosting an inaugural Food Truck Round Up Friday, March 9.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days