76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooter in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage

1 hour 12 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, April 17 2022 Apr 17, 2022 April 17, 2022 8:22 PM April 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies shut down a Perkins Rowe parking garage across from Fresh Market shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday after gunshots were reported in the area.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooter is in custody and no injuries have been reported. Deputies said the situation was possibly domestic. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days